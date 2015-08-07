Odd Europa League play-off draw for Dortmund

Norwegian club Odd represent the final hurdle for Borussia Dortmund to clear as the German giants look to reach the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Dortmund coasted past Wolfsberger 6-0 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round, and Friday's play-off draw in Nyon handed them a tie with Odd.

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Norway for the first leg on August 20 before entertaining Dag Fagermo's men at Signal Iduna Park a week later.

Fenerbahce were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League qualifier earlier this week, and Robin van Persie and co must now defeat Greek outfit Atromitos over two legs if they are to make it into the Europa League proper.

Ajax face Jablonec, while Premier League side Southampton were drawn alongside Midtjylland of Denmark.

Astra stunned West Ham on Thursday, and the Romanian club have been rewarded for beating Slaven Bilic's team with a play-off tie against AZ.

La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao will meet Zilina and Saint-Etienne were paired with Moldovan outfit Milsami.

All ties will be played on August 20 and 27.

Draw in full:

Altach v Belenenses

Zilina v Athletic Bilbao

Steaua Bucharest v Rosenborg

Zorya v Legia Warsaw

Plzen v Vojvodina

Milsami v Saint-Etienne

Jablonec v Ajax

Young Boys v Qarabag

Molde v Standard Liege

PAOK v Brondby

Bordeaux v Kairat

Lech v Videoton

Dinamo Minsk v Salzburg

Rabotnicki v Rubin Kazan

Slovan Liberec v Hajduk Split

Atromitos v Fenerbahce

Panathinaikos v Qabala

Southampton v Midtjylland

Astra v AZ

Odd v Borussia Dortmund

Krasnodar v HJK

Thun v Sparta Prague