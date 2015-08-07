Odd Europa League play-off draw for Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund will have to overcome an Odd test to reach the UEFA Europa League group stages after Friday's play-off draw.
Norwegian club Odd represent the final hurdle for Borussia Dortmund to clear as the German giants look to reach the UEFA Europa League group stages.
Dortmund coasted past Wolfsberger 6-0 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round, and Friday's play-off draw in Nyon handed them a tie with Odd.
Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Norway for the first leg on August 20 before entertaining Dag Fagermo's men at Signal Iduna Park a week later.
Fenerbahce were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League qualifier earlier this week, and Robin van Persie and co must now defeat Greek outfit Atromitos over two legs if they are to make it into the Europa League proper.
Ajax face Jablonec, while Premier League side Southampton were drawn alongside Midtjylland of Denmark.
Astra stunned West Ham on Thursday, and the Romanian club have been rewarded for beating Slaven Bilic's team with a play-off tie against AZ.
La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao will meet Zilina and Saint-Etienne were paired with Moldovan outfit Milsami.
All ties will be played on August 20 and 27.
Draw in full:
Altach v Belenenses
Zilina v Athletic Bilbao
Steaua Bucharest v Rosenborg
Zorya v Legia Warsaw
Plzen v Vojvodina
Milsami v Saint-Etienne
Jablonec v Ajax
Young Boys v Qarabag
Molde v Standard Liege
PAOK v Brondby
Bordeaux v Kairat
Lech v Videoton
Dinamo Minsk v Salzburg
Rabotnicki v Rubin Kazan
Slovan Liberec v Hajduk Split
Atromitos v Fenerbahce
Panathinaikos v Qabala
Southampton v Midtjylland
Astra v AZ
Odd v Borussia Dortmund
Krasnodar v HJK
Thun v Sparta Prague
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.