Odegaard shines on Real Madrid Castilla debut

Odegaard took months mulling over a move to one of Europe's giants and, having finally settled on Real, started well for his new club in a 3-3 draw for the Castilla side.

The former Stromsgodset player featured for just over an hour of the game.

Having shown no sign of nerves on his first outing, the 16-year-old could make his competitive debut when Real's Castilla side - coached by Zinedine Zidane - meet Athletic Bilbao's B side on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Odegaard has been included in Real's first team squad for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Were he to feature in the last-16 tie against Schalke, Odegaard would become the youngest player to participate in the tournament, eclipsing Celestine Babayaro's record of 16 years and 87 days set in 1994.