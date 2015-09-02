OFC World Cup Qualifying Review: American Samoa notch second competitive win

American Samoa have claimed just their second competitive victory, knocking off Tonga 2-1 in OFC World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

Known throughout the world as the team to have suffered the worst World Cup qualifying loss - 31-0 to Australia in 2001 - American Samoa notched the second win in their history with the victory against hosts Tonga in the first round of Oceania's qualifying for Russia 2018.

Justin Mana'o and Ramin Ott scored within two minutes of each other early in the second half to put American Samoa in front following Sione 'Uhatahi's strike for Tonga just after the break.

American Samoa's maiden competitive victory came almost four years ago when they defeated the same opposition 2-1, with Ott having also scored in that match.

Ott became American Samoa's all-time leading scorer with the goal, as he hit the back of the net for the third time in his international career.

The win kept American Samoa's hopes of reaching Oceania's second round of World Cup qualifying alive as they moved to three points and second in the four-team group.

Cook Islands (6 points) lead the group after a 1-0 victory over third-placed Samoa (3).

In Friday's final round of matches, Tonga take on Samoa and American Samoa meet Cook Islands.