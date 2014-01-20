Ogbonna: Conte is the difference for Juve

Conte has guided Juve to back-to-back league titles and the defending champions currently sit eight points clear of Roma at the top of the table.

Ogbonna joined during the close-season from Torino and has been impressed with the 44-year-old's training methods and how he helps players to evolve, a factor the defender is adamant gives Juve the upper hand over their rivals.

"It is clear that there is attention to detail, the compactness, the desire, which Conte gives to us in every game, so as to deal with it and analyse it in the best way," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"At the beginning perhaps it may seem tiring, but it takes a while for everyone to assimilate to their roles.

"It was very good for me to work with the coach to find the right timing and he has advised me to push beyond the threshold (of tiredness)."

Ogbonna has had to wait for his chance to impress at Juve this season, making only his seventh Serie A appearance for the club in the 4-2 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.