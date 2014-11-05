O'Hara handed two-month Blackpool deal
Jamie O'Hara has joined Championship strugglers Blackpool on a two-month deal in a bid to get his career back on track.
The former Tottenham midfielder has been without a club since his contract at Wolves was terminated in August.
O'Hara's three-year spell at Molineux came to an acrimonious end as he fell out of favour - his last appearance for Wolves was during a League Cup tie at Carlisle United in August 2013.
But the 28-year-old has been handed a chance to impress by Blackpool, who are bottom of the second tier of English football, and is determined to make the most of it.
"I'm delighted this opportunity came along, [manager] Lee Clark gave me a call and I jumped at the opportunity," O'Hara told the club's official website.
"I'm desperate to get back on the football pitch.
"I'm really happy to be on board and hopefully I can help the team get some points on the board quickly."
O'Hara could make his Blackpool debut at Leeds United on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.