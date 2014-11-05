O'Hara handed two-month Blackpool deal

The former Tottenham midfielder has been without a club since his contract at Wolves was terminated in August.

O'Hara's three-year spell at Molineux came to an acrimonious end as he fell out of favour - his last appearance for Wolves was during a League Cup tie at Carlisle United in August 2013.

But the 28-year-old has been handed a chance to impress by Blackpool, who are bottom of the second tier of English football, and is determined to make the most of it.

"I'm delighted this opportunity came along, [manager] Lee Clark gave me a call and I jumped at the opportunity," O'Hara told the club's official website.

"I'm desperate to get back on the football pitch.

"I'm really happy to be on board and hopefully I can help the team get some points on the board quickly."

O'Hara could make his Blackpool debut at Leeds United on Saturday.