O’Hara out to prove worth at Wolves

The 24-year-old completed a £5 million switch to the Midlands club on Tuesday, following the activation of a clause in last season’s loan deal.

O’Hara bagged three goals in 14 games following his January move to Wolves, yet the midfielder says he still found it difficult leaving the club he supported as a boy.

"It's painful to leave because I always wanted to play for Tottenham,” O’Hara said of his old club. “I played over 50 games for them and I was part of the club for a long period of time.

"I joined them when I was 17 and I was a Spurs fan so I always wanted to play for the club, but I never really felt like I had the opportunity.

"Juande Ramos played me in a lot of games but then I kind of fell out of favour when Harry Redknapp came in.

"I had a really good pre-season when Redknapp took over but I still got left out and I think from that point on, I realised it was time to move on.”

His new boss Mick McCarthy was quick to make O’Hara his first permanent capture of the summer transfer window, and the player is confident he will get regular first team football at the club.

"It just wasn't happening for me. Sometimes your face fits and I just need to play regular football,” he said.

"It's hard to leave them because I've always supported them and I still love the club. It's a fantastic club. But now I'm a Wolves fan and a Wolves player."

By Andrew Kennedy