Okocha blames Keshi for Nigeria stalemate

With Argentina heavily fancied to progress from Group F, the two sides were expected to approach Monday's match as a golden opportunity to claim three points and steal a march on Bosnia-Herzegovina.

However, what unfolded was a turgid, low-quality affair with clear chances few and far between.

And former Nigeria captain Okocha is under no illusions as to who is at fault for such a disjointed display from the African nation.

"We were poor but we hope to get better as the tournament progresses," he said.

"This was a must-win for Nigeria but we did not take it.

"We did not do enough in terms of our tactical play. Keshi did not do enough work on the team.

"The tactical play of Eagles was so bad, I hold Keshi responsible for this."