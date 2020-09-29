Oli McBurnie back in Scotland squad after drawing ire for recent withdrawal

Oli McBurnie will get the chance to re-assert his commitment to Scotland after being named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next month’s triple-header.

The Sheffield United striker faced criticism from sections of the Tartan Army after withdrawing injured from the group for recent clashes with Israel and the Czech Republic, only to then feature for the Blades in a pre-season friendly.

Clarke and the player himself both insisted that he would have turned out for the Scots had he been fully fit and he will hope to now get his chance having been named in the 26-man selection for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel and Nations League clashes against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Your Scotland squad for our play-off against Israel and our UEFA Nations League matches against Slovakia and Czech Republic.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 29, 2020

Ryan Fraser was left out of Clarke’s last squad due to the fact he was without a club at the time but now returns having signed for Newcastle, while Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is also included for the second time in the full group as reward for an impressive start to the season at Easter Road.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was expected to miss next month’s internationals with a calf injury sustained against Dundee United a fortnight ago but, with Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard confirming he will return to training this week, he has also been handed a call-up alongside Lawrence Shankland, who withdrew last time because of an ankle injury.

James Forrest misses out with bone bruising sustained during Celtic’s Europa League win over Riga in midweek, while Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan and Sporting Kansas City’s Johnny Russell are understood to have been stood down because of complications involved in quarantining on their return from the United States.