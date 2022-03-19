Oli Shaw’s late goal earns leaders Kilmarnock victory over Queen of the South
By PA Staff published
Oli Shaw’s late goal secured cinch Scottish Championship leaders Kilmarnock a 2-1 win over Queen of the South at Rugby Park.
Killie created an early opening when Kyle Lafferty sent Fraser Murray clear, but Joshua Rae made the save.
At the other end, Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, produced a fine stop from Alistair Roy’s curling effort.
The home side broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when defender Ash Taylor slotted the ball in at the back post following a corner.
Queens frontman Niyah Joseph headed over early in the second half before Roy did equalise following a swift counterattack by Willie Gibson during the 66th minute.
Shaw, though, bagged all three points when he knocked in a low cross from substitute Chris Burke’s low cross with eight minutes left to condemn the Doonhamers to a third straight defeat.
