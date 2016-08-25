Oliver Torres agrees Porto return

Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres has returned to Porto for a second spell on loan until December 31 2017.

The 21-year-old spent the 2014-15 campaign with the Primeira Liga outfit scoring seven goals in 26 league appearance as Porto finished runners-up behind Benfica.

He returned to Atleti last term but struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Diego Simeone.

With competition for places in the Atleti midfield high, the youngster will have the chance to shine in Portugal once again after agreeing his new loan spell.

Óliver Torres.Bem-vindo / Bienvenido / WelcomeAugust 25, 2016

"Oliver Torres is back at FC Porto," a club statement announced.

"Oliver was one of the leading figures of the team [in 2014-15] and also a fans' favourite.

"The quality of the Spaniard represents an important reinforcement for Nuno Espirito Santo's team, with the Dragao seeing the return of one of its most cherished players in the last few seasons."