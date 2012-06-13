Olsson focused on Sweden not Spurs

The 29-year-old has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at the Hawthorns and reports suggest Spurs are interested in the defender.

However, Olsson was keen to stress that his immediate focus is with the national side, with Sweden set to take on former Baggies boss Roy Hodgson’s England on Friday.

"It's not in my focus right now, my future at West Brom," he said. "I'm just going to focus on this tournament and the game on Friday against England.

"I've said all along I would think about my own position after the European Championship and nothing has changed.

"I'm just concentrating on trying to help Sweden get the two wins we need after losing to Ukraine to ensure we qualify without having to worry about other results."

Olsson has backed new manager Steve Clarke to succeed at the Hawthorns, after the club announced his appointment last week.

"I think Steve Clarke can do very well for us," added Olsson. "I spoke to him briefly the other day and he seems like a nice man.

"He has done well with the teams he has coached so I am happy.

"I think it is a good appointment and I think he will do well for West Brom."