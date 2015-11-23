Olympiacos are facing the world's best, says Silva

Olympiacos coach Marco Silva feels his players will be facing the best team in the world when they line up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A draw at the Allianz Arena would send both teams through to the last 16 at the expense of Arsenal, who play Dinamo Zagreb in Group F's other match.

Having lost 3-0 in the home fixture against Bayern back in September, Silva knows earning a point will be a difficult task against Pep Guardiola's daunting side.

"We arrive with the same feelings we had when we arrived in London [to play Arsenal] but Bayern are a stronger team than Arsenal, perhaps the strongest team in the world actually," Silva said.

"Bayern were always the favourite in the group. No one would have predicted that Olympiacos would be second after four games and anyone who sees that Olympiacos have nine points would be optimistic.

"The position we are in is a result of the work that we have done. I am proud of the position of the team and the recognition from all over the world.

"Of course, we will work hard until the end to try to get something here in Munich."

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic also acknowledged how tough the game is likely to be for Olympiacos as they look to reach the knockout stage.

"We will play against one of the strongest teams in Europe but we will try to find a way to take something positive," he said.

"Many teams much bigger than us have lost here and it is a big challenge for us."