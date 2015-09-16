Olympiacos played well in 3-0 loss - Silva

Olympiacos coach Marco Silva said his side deserved more from their 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Greek club are bidding to reach the knockout stages in UEFA's prestigious club tournament for the first time since 2009-10, but began with what turned out to be a heavy defeat.

Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Bayern topped off their trip to Piraeus via an effort from Mario Gotze, and Thomas Muller's injury-time penalty - the latter's second goal of the game.

"It was a disappointing end for us and it's left a bitter taste because we played well," Silva said via UEFA.com.

"We were unlucky with the first goal we conceded, and if we had taken our chances things would've been different."

Muller's opener from long range appeared to be a cross by design, but floated in off the woodwork from outside the area.

Silva said he was not bothered by Dinamo Zagreb's 2-1 win over Arsenal, despite Olympiacos appearing to be in a battle with the former for the Europa League spot in Group F.

"The result of the other game in the group doesn't concern me. I'm concerned with the games we play and have control over," the Portuguese boss said.

"There are still plenty of matches to go. We have to play our game and hope for the best."

Silva said he will be looking to inject some speed into his outfit, ahead of their next European date - a trip to Arsenal on September 29.

"Against such difficult opponents it's always hard to prepare. The players were given new roles but we are pleased with how they did," he added.

"If I have one criticism, it's that we were lacking pace and our crosses weren't good enough. We didn't take our chances and we paid the price."