Olympiakos win Greek Cup to seal domestic double

ATHENS, April 28 (Reuters) - Olympiakos Piraeus overcame Atromitos 2-1 to win the Greek Cup thanks to a goal from substitute David Fuster a minute from the end of extra time on Saturday as they completed a domestic double.

Algeria striker Rafik Djebbour had opened the scoring in the 29th minute for the Greek champions at the Olympic Stadium but Argentine midfielder Walter Iglesias equalised with a deflected shot 15 minutes from time.

Both sets of players ran out of steam in the extra period but with the clock ticking down Spaniard Fuster rose to head home a cross from his captain Vasilis Torosidis and send the Olympiakos fans into frenzied celebrations.

The victory ensured outgoing Olympiakos coach Ernesto Valverde could celebrate winning another trophy at the end of his second spell with the club.

Having already celebrated their 38th Super League title, Valverde's team were the overwhelming favourites and they dominated proceedings during normal time.

Djebbour was thwarted by Atromitos keeper Charles Itandje and Jean Makoun shot over the bar from edge of the area in the first 20 minutes as the Red and Whites made a confident start.

Atromitos, playing in only their second cup final after losing 3-0 to AEK Athens last season, struggled to gain possession with only a speculative effort by striker Kostas Mitroglou to show for their first half efforts.

Olympiakos were given a golden opportunity to go in front in the 24th minute after Giannis Maniatis was brought down in the penalty area but Jose Holebas fired his spot-kick wide.

Djebbour finally broke the deadlock five minutes later, rifling home Djamel Abdoun's centre after great interplay down the right flank from Vasilis Torosidis and Maniatis.

A low key second half came to life when Atromitos levelled through Iglesias strike from Dennis Epstine's left wing cross forcing the game into extra time.

After an uneventful 29 minutes Fuster rose to glance home a header that earned the spoils as Olympiakos claimed their 25th success in the competition and their 15th domestic double.