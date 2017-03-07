O'Neill 'tempted' by Leicester City

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill would consider managing Leicester City if he was approached by the Premier League champions.

Claudio Ranieri guided Leicester to the title against all odds last season but he was sacked in February, with Craig Shakespeare appointed on an interim basis.

Shakespeare has led Leicester to back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Hull City to move clear of the relegation zone, but O'Neill reportedly remains on the club's wish list as they seek a permanent manager and it is a role that would tempt the 47-year-old Northern Irishman.

"I think you're always tempted - you have to consider these things if the opportunity is presented to you," O'Neill told BBC Sport, having helped Northern Ireland reach the knockout round at Euro 2016 - the country's first major tournament in 30 years.

"I have a good relationship with the board and the [Irish Football] Association here. I've been in the job five years now and I'm contracted for another three.

"I don't think you can ever say 'no' in football. Equally I'm not actively looking for another job; I've said that all along.

"When vacancies have arisen, particularly in England this year, my name has been mentioned but I actively haven't sought to find another job outside the one I'm in.

"That won't change over the course of my contract and if an opportunity presents itself, the association and myself will sit down, look at it and see where we go from there."