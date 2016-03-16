O'Neill thrilled to sign Northern Ireland extension

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill has agreed a new four-year contract after guiding the country to Euro 2016.

O'Neill inspired a dramatic turn of fortunes for Northern Ireland during qualification for the European Championship as they topped Group F ahead of Romania and Hungary.

Six wins from their 10 matches ensured their place at the finals and that was enough for the Irish Football Association to hand O'Neill a fresh deal until 2020.

"I am extremely proud to be manager of Northern Ireland and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role over the past four years," O'Neill said.

"I am therefore pleased to have signed this new long-term contract with the stability that it brings to me, the staff and the players.

"We are all now looking forward to Euro 2016 and the chance to create more history."

Northern Ireland open their Euro 2016 campaign against Poland on June 12, before facing Ukraine and Germany in Group C.