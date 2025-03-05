Norway Women Euro 2025 squad: Gemma Grainger's full team

Norway are looking to have a much improved tournament

Norway Women's Euros Squad 2025 is coming together and the team will be bidding for a marked improvement on their last European Championship outing.

The team crashed out in the group stage of the last edition with their worst result coming in an 8-0 loss to England. Their performances at the 2023 World Cup saw better form but not at the heights fans would expect with the likes of Ada Hegerberg and Carolina Graham Hansen in their ranks.

Hegerberg has been appointed the new captain, taking over from Maren Mjelde who had held the responsibility for a decade. Hegerberg is an icon in the sport but has a big task on getting results with Norway, especially at this summer's tournament.

Norway Women's Euros squad

Norway Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The squad announced on February 11to face Switzerland and France in a Women's Nations League double header in February was follows:

GK: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (Firorentina)

GK: Selma Panengstuen (Kolbotn)

GK: Aurora Mikalsen (Köln)

DF: Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

DF: Marthine Østenstad (Brann)

DF: Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich)

DF: Guro Bergsvand (Brighton)

DF: Maren Mjelde (Everton)

DF: Emilie Woldvik (Rosengård)

DF: Mathilde Harviken (Juventus)

MF: Ingrid Engen (Barcelona)

MF: Vilde Bøe Risa (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

MF: Justine Kielland (Wolfsburg)

MF: Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

MF: Olaug Tvedten (Vålerenga)

MF: Emilie Joramo (Hammarby)

FW: Karina Sævik (Vålerenga)

FW: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

FW: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

FW: Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Manchester United)

FW: Synne Jensen (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Cathinka Tandberg (Hammarby)

Norway fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Norway 4-0 Finland, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

April 9 2024: Netherland 1-0 Norway, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

May 31 2024: Norway 0-0 Italy, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

June 4 2024: Italy 1-1 Norway, Paolo Mazza, Ferrara, Italy

July 12 2024: Finland 1-1 Norway, Veritas Stadion, Turku, Finland

July 16 2024: Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Brann Stadion, Bergen, Norway

October 25 2024: Albania 0-5 Norway, Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkoder, Albania

October 29 2024: Norway 9-0 Albania, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

November 29 2024: Northern Ireland 0-4 Norway, Inver Park, Larne, Northern Ireland

December 3 2024: Norway 3-0 Northern Ireland, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: France 1-0 Norway, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

February 25 2025: Norway 2-1 Switzerland, Viking stadion, Stavanger, Switzerland

April 4 2025: Iceland v Norway, TBC

April 8 2025: Norway v France, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

May 30 2025: Norway v Iceland, TBC

3 June 2025: Switzerland v Norway, TBC

Euro 2025

July 2 2025: Switzerland v Norway, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

July 6 2025: Norway v Finland, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

July 10 2025: Norway v Iceland, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland

Norway manager: Gemma Grainger

Gemma Grainger was formally in charge of Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Norway manager was appointed in January 2024 and she left her role as Wales head coach to take up the job.

Grainger steered the team to Euros qualification and the team have been much more consistent under their new boss.

The manager has a long history in women's football management. She has managed Leeds United, Middlesborough and England U17 before taking up the Wales job and now the role with Norway.

Can Grainger steer Norway to Euros silverware? It is not out of the question.

Norway's star player

Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen is deadly with the ball at her feet (Image credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Norwegian team is packed full of stars and so it was tricky to narrow it down to one star player, especially with the likes of Hegerberg in their ranks. But Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best players in the world.

Her consistent performances for Barcelona have steered them to multiple trophies and her goal-scoring record for the club is eye-watering. Graham Hansen, who is number four in FourFourTwo's list of best current players, played 40 games for the Spanish giants in the 2023/24 season and scored 32 goals.

In the last few years she hasn't quite reached those heights in a Norway shirt but that has followed the entire team's shaky form. If Norway find a way to consistently get her on the ball she will produce something magic. It is just inevitable with a player of her level.