O'Neill was focused on result amid Ireland injury woes

Martin O'Neill was insistent Republic of Ireland had to beat Moldova regardless of their selection problems.

Ireland lost a number of key men in the build-up to their World Cup qualifiers, and were without the injured Robbie Brady and suspended Jeff Hendrick in their 3-1 win in Chisinau.

Goalscorer Shane Long was also withdrawn in the second half, but O'Neill claimed only the result mattered.

"I think those type of things are lost [injuries and suspensions] actually," he told Sky Sports. "Honestly, in a month's time, nobody remembers who played.

"We've had quite a few problems coming into these games - two in succession, too - and we've come out of them with six points.

"We didn't play well in the first half against Georgia, [but] played much stronger in the second half against them and forced the win.

"Today, I thought we played well enough to win the game and I thought we played with a bit of panache."

However, despite Ireland's unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign, having drawn their opening match against Spain, O'Neill was keen not to get ahead of himself.

"I think it's too early to call," he added. "There's three games gone and we've come through from three difficult games.

"We've got seven points on the board. It's miles too early to call, but it's a nice start."