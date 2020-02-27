Onel Hernandez injury blow for Norwich ahead of Leicester clash

Onel Hernandez is the latest Norwich player set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the winger expected to be out for the next eight weeks after knee surgery ahead of Friday’s home game with Leicester.

He joins full-back Sam Byram on the treatment table long-term after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Timm Klose (knee) and Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) are both absent for the visit of the high-flying Foxes.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has passed concussion protocols and is available.

Iheanacho was taken off at half-time of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City following a collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

Hamza Choudhury returns from a one-game suspension, while fellow midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy are doubtful and sidelined respectively due to knee injuries.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Lewis, Rupp, Cantwell, McLean, Duda, Tettey, Pukki, Fahrmann, Godfrey, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Chilwell, Pereira, Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Vardy, Morgan, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, James, Bennett.