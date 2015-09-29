Only Aguero better than Sturridge - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Daniel Sturridge is the best finisher in the Premier League after Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Sturridge recently made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury and netted twice at the weekend to help Liverpool to victory over Aston Villa.

Carragher is impressed with the 26-year-old's finishing and sees only one better attacker in the league.

"If Sturridge is at his best, if he can stay fit, like the Sturridge we saw when Liverpool almost won the league, if you look around the top teams, there's only Aguero you'd have before him," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"That coolness, if Liverpool can get him firing then there's only really Aguero who's a better striker than him."

The former defender was equally full of praise for Danny Ings and suggested Christian Benteke could face a tough task to return to the starting XI once he shakes off his injury problems.

"Sturridge is finishing and deserves the accolades, but a lot of it is coming from Danny Ings. He's pressing people, running in behind them and making the game quicker.

"If Ings keeps playing like that it'll be difficult for Benteke to get back into the team when he comes back."