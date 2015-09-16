Only Juventus played like a team - Sacchi

Juventus deservedly beat Manchester City as they played far more as a team than the Premier League leaders, according to Arrigo Sacchi.

The Serie A champions responded to Giorgio Chiellini's own goal with strikes from Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata to seal maximum points from their opening Champions League group game of the season.

Iconic former Milan boss Sacchi believes Massimiliano Allegri's side fully deserved their victory for the way in which they performed as a unit.

"There was only one team on the pitch and that was Juventus," he told Mediaset Premium.

"The Bianconeri are more united and compact than City. Massimiliano Allegri didn't get a single thing wrong. He got the right line-up and tactics, which proved he believes in his boys.

"Juve deservedly won, as they were the only ones playing as an organised team."

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta added that last season's beaten finalists are a more unpredictable side this season thanks to their new recruits.

"Allegri has different solutions compared to last year," he said.

"This is definitely a good thing because it allows us great flexibility."