Oscar Garcia takes charge at Olympiacos

Oscar Garcia is the new coach of Olympiacos, the Greek club have confirmed.

Garcia, 44, quit his last role at Saint-Etienne five months after taking the post, taking his leave from the Ligue 1 side after a 5-0 hammering by local rivals Lyon.

Olympiacos are top of the Greek Super League and Garcia's first game in charge will be at Larissa on Sunday.

Takis Lemonis had taken charge of the club on a temporary basis following the September departure of Besnik Hasi.

Garcia - who represented Barcelona during his playing career - won a brace of Austrian Bundesliga titles during his time in charge of Salzburg between 2015 and 2017, prior to taking over at Saint-Etienne.