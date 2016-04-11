Oscar hoping to shine ahead of Conte arrival

Oscar has stressed everybody at Chelsea is desperate to impress new manager Antonio Conte ahead of the Italian's arrival come the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Current Italy boss Conte will replace Guus Hiddink as the man in charge at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season after agreeing a three-year-deal to move to the Premier League after Euro 2016.

And Oscar is looking to use the remainder of this term to win over the former Juventus boss, starting with Saturday's match against Manchester City.

"I try to play my best for Chelsea but it's not just me, the whole team will try to win games to impress the new coach ahead of next season," Oscar told the official Chelsea website.

"We have six games left this season. We played well against Swansea but we didn't win and now we have to focus on the next match because it's very important for us. It will be a good game against Manchester City."

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Swansea at the weekend but Oscar feels they put in a good performance, regardless of the final result.

"Everyone in the dressing room was unhappy because we played well," he added. "We had chances to score goals but we didn't and when you lose it's difficult.

"We started well but when they scored they started to play better. We spoke in the dressing room at half-time and said we need to improve our game. In the second half we played well but if you don't score a goal you don't win the game.

"We had a lot of kids playing and people who haven't played much this season were involved because we have a lot of injured players."