Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut

Oscar marked his first appearance for Shanghai SIPG with a fine goal in their 2-1 friendly victory over Al Batin.

The Brazil international opened the scoring as a second-half substitute in the win over the Saudi Arabian outfit in Doha.

Oscar later won the free-kick from which Lu Wenjun struck the winner to cap an encouraging display for Andre Villas-Boas's side.

It was the 25-year-old's first outing since he completed a €60million transfer from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"I only trained for two days and this is my first game," he said afterwards. "This is the start of a new season and we have only one goal, which is to win.

"My team-mates played very well today. The Chinese guys tried to help us [to integrate]. It's difficult to have a good game in such a short time - they made it happen."