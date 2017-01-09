Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
Shanghai SIPG fans enjoyed their first glimpse of Oscar in action after the Brazilian scored in their friendly win over Al Batin.
Oscar marked his first appearance for Shanghai SIPG with a fine goal in their 2-1 friendly victory over Al Batin.
The Brazil international opened the scoring as a second-half substitute in the win over the Saudi Arabian outfit in Doha.
Oscar later won the free-kick from which Lu Wenjun struck the winner to cap an encouraging display for Andre Villas-Boas's side.
It was the 25-year-old's first outing since he completed a €60million transfer from Premier League leaders Chelsea.
"I only trained for two days and this is my first game," he said afterwards. "This is the start of a new season and we have only one goal, which is to win.
"My team-mates played very well today. The Chinese guys tried to help us [to integrate]. It's difficult to have a good game in such a short time - they made it happen."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.