Osorio will coach Mexico

Former Sao Paulo coach Juan Carlos Osorio will take the reins of Mexico, the Colombian has confirmed.

Osorio, 54, held a news conference in Brazil on Wednesday, announcing his departure from Sao Paulo and his intent to coach Mexico.

It comes a day after Sao Paulo President Carlos Miguel Aidar revealed Osorio had accepted the chance to take the role vacated by Miguel Herrera in July.

The Mexican Football Federation (FEMEXFUT) is yet to confirm the appointment.

"I am making formal my connection with the Mexico national team for the 2018 World Cup preparation," Osorio said.

"This is a difficult decision between staying here or taking the role on a very prestigious national team."

Osorio added: "I would like to thank Brazil and its people for making us feel at home and allowing us to learn about the culture and the football. I am grateful to Sao Paulo for the trust they placed in me and a group of Colombians by allowing us to contribute to Brazilian football.

"I want to thank the fans, who have always shown so much love. And to the media, for their knowledge and analysis, because I value them, as I especially admire the differences of opinion. I am even grateful to the man who cuts the grass."