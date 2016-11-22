Ospina loving Cech rivalry

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is enjoying his battle for the number-one spot with Petr Cech and feels the rivalry with the former Chelsea man helps him get the best out of himself.

Ospina has been Arsene Wenger's first-choice goalkeeper in the Champions League this campaign, while Cech remains Arsenal's man between the sticks in the Premier League.

The Colombian is set for another chance in Wednesday's crunch clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium and expects to be as sharp as ever thanks to working daily with Cech.

"You have to show what you can do in training, you have to be very mentally tough," Ospina told reporters.

"I compete with Cech and we both want to play. So there is competition for places. It is important, that rivalry.

"He is a very good goalkeeper. We are all familiar with how good he is. That allows me to have fierce competition so I work as hard as I can to play.

"As footballers, we want to play in every match, but you have to respect the manager's decision."

Ospina impressed in the 1-1 draw at PSG back in September and he hopes for more of the same when Arsenal face the Ligue 1 champions again on Wednesday.

"Of course I am proud of that display against PSG," he added.

"Every match is different, though. We know we are facing a quality side on Wednesday, with very well-known players, so we have to do our job. We want to finish top of the group.

"We prepare ourselves to be fit and ready for every match in every competition, and when the coach picks you we want to show what we can do. I really want to give my all for Arsenal."