Otamendi hails City's fighting spirit
After scoring his maiden Manchester City goal, Nicolas Otamendi praised the spirit in the side's dressing room that helped overcome Norwich.
Nicolas Otamendi felt Manchester City's scrappy 2-1 win over Norwich City was due reward for the Premier League leaders' battling qualities.
Otamendi, who scored six times from centre-back for Valencia in La Liga last season, opened his City account by powering home Kevin De Bruyne's 67th-minute corner.
The hosts appeared to have thrown away victory at the Etihad Stadium when a dreadful error from goalkeeper Joe Hart presented Norwich striker Cameron Jerome with a tap-in seven minutes from time.
But Manuel Pellegrini's team finished strongly, winning penalties in the 89th minute and deep into stoppage time.
Yaya Toure decisively converted the first spot-kick, which saw Norwich captain Russell Martin sent off for blocking Raheem Sterling's goalbound shot with his arm, before Aleksandar Kolarov fired his 12-yard attempt wide with the last kick of the match.
City fans regularly sung of their team's capacity to 'fight to the end' on the way to their final-day Premier League title triumphs in 2011-12 and 2013-14, and Argentina international Otamendi feels it is a reputation well earned by his team-mates.
"I'm really, really happy that we won this game and that we played well, and obviously I'm really pleased I scored my first goal for City," said the 27-year-old, who was named as man-of-the-match.
"I heard about the 'fight to the end' spirit we have here before I arrived, but in all honesty it's just a pleasure for me to be playing for this club.
"We are a group of players who work really hard and it's true, we never give up and we got our reward for that belief.
"This was a tough game but I think we were good value for the three points and it would have been tough to have come away with only a draw so we are pleased."
