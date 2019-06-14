Owain Fon Williams eyes Wales recall after signing for Hamilton

Owain Fon Williams believes signing for Hamilton can get him back in the Wales squad.

The 32-year-old has joined Accies following the end of his Inverness contract.

The former Stockport and Tranmere player, who has one Wales cap and was part of their Euro 2016 squad, was out of the first-team picture at Inverness in recent seasons and spent time on loan in the United States last year.

Fon Williams told AcciesTV: “To be back playing in the Premiership here at Hamilton, it gives me the opportunity to be in the shop window for Wales.

“I’m a very proud Welshman and to play for your country is a dream for anyone. To put the colours of your country on your back is all you want to do as a football player.”