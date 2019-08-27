Oxford strike back to dump Millwall out of cup following shoot-out success

League One Oxford knocked Championship side Millwall out of the Carabao Cup with a 4-2 penalties victory after staging a remarkable late fightback.

The U’s were 2-0 down with three minutes remaining before Mark Sykes and a James Henry penalty levelled matters at to send the second-round match to a shoot-out.

And Oxford then triumphed with four successful penalties, while Millwall missed one and had one smartly saved by Simon Eastwood.

Iceland international Jon Dadi Bodvarsson had earlier struck a goal in each half to put the Lions seemingly in charge.

The summer signing from Reading ran through when Tom Elliott flicked on Luke Steele’s long ball after 29 minutes and slotted past Eastwood.

He again showed good finishing with a deft glancing header from Jason McCarthy’s right-wing cross seven minutes into the second half.

Bodvarsson was inches away from a hat-trick as the Lions ripped open Oxford’s defence once more, but his shot hit the outside of the post.

But Sykes pulled one back for the U’s with a low effort from the edge of the box after 87 minutes.

And – when substitute Ben Woodburn was fouled in stoppage time by McCartny – Henry tucked away the resulting penalty.