Oxlade-Chamberlain tells Arsenal to control temper against Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has urged his team-mates to keep their emotions in check when they face Chelsea at the weekend.

The Gunners had Gabriel and Santi Cazorla sent off when they were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last term, while Per Mertesacker received his marching orders in the 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has acknowledged it will be a "big clash" but is adamant Arsenal cannot afford to have someone sent off again.

"It would be nice to keep 11 men on the pitch against Chelsea this time round," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Arsenal Player.

"I know it sounds funny but generally speaking in the last few games against them, it is always a big clash with a lot of emotions and maybe some mind games.

"First and foremost, it is a massive game and we just need to keep our discipline and stay in the game. It is going to be a big occasion but we cannot get too caught up in it. We just need to go out and play our game.

"I would back this team to be able to beat anyone in the league on our day."