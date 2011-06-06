Oxlade-Chamberlain urged to join Arsenal

The 17-year-old, who only broke into the Southampton set-up last year after becoming the club’s second-youngest debutant behind Theo Walcott, was linked with a £10 million move to the Emirates Stadium outfit in January but a deal failed to materialise.

Although the Saints' recent promotion to the Championship will allow the youngster to further his talents in a higher league, the player’s father believes that the England Under-21 international can follow in the footsteps of Walcott and represent the family name at the highest level.

“Considering where he was at the beginning of the season and end of last season, to have the clubs we’ve been hearing about looking at him, he’s made great strides,” Mark Chamberlain told reporters.

“But watching him and watching his performances I think it’s well deserved. He’s only going to get better.

“A lot of people speak to me and say ‘Maybe it’s too soon, look at Theo.’ But for me I think Theo’s doing fantastic, he’s developing as a player, he’s still developing and he’s only young.

“To develop at a place like Arsenal can’t be a bad thing. In my eyes, I’d like him to go there as soon as possible, and continue his development.”

By Matt Maltby