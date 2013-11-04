Ozil: Ancelotti did not trust me at Madrid

Ozil moved to the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the transfer window for a club record fee, reportedly £42.5million, having spent three years at Real.

The Germany international has played a big part in helping Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and revealed he did not feel trusted by Ancelotti during his time in Spain.

Just six days before his move to England, Ozil stormed down the tunnel, having been substituted in Real's 1-0 win over Granada, visibly upset at the Italian's decision to withdraw him.

"It is very important for me that the coach shows faith in me and believes in me," Ozil told TF1.

"I had no doubt that I would stay at Real Madrid when last season came to an end. But then something happened and I no longer had the coach’s trust.

"At Arsenal on the other hand, I feel the exact opposite."

Following their 2-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Ozil has featured 11 times for Arsene Wenger's side, scoring three times and racking up six assists.