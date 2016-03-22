Ozil denies Wenger media rumours

Mesut Ozil has hit back at reports he will leave Arsenal if Arsene Wenger remains as manager next season.

It had been speculated Ozil was pondering a return to Real Madrid after becoming frustrated by Arsenal's failures.

Arsenal are 11 points adrift of leaders Leicester City in the Premier League title race, while they are also out of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Wenger, who has been at the helm since September 1996, has faced calls from some Arsenal supporters to walk away and reports suggested Ozil is ready to go if the Frenchman does not.

But the German says the chance to work with Wenger is one of the reasons he moved to Emirates Stadium in the first place.

"Have seen the media reports today. Arsene Wenger was a big reason for me joining Arsenal – this hasn't changed! #Respect #AFC," he posted on Twitter.

Ozil has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season, contributing 18 assists and five goals in 28 Premier League appearances.