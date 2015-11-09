Ozil has become a leader - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Mesut Ozil in the wake of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham, saying the Germany playmaker has developed into one of his team's leaders.

Ozil played a key role in Arsenal claiming a point from the north London derby, as he teed-up Kieran Gibbs' 77th-minute equaliser, taking his assist tally for the season to 10 in 11 Premier League outings.

The 27-year-old's development has not gone unnoticed by Wenger and the Arsenal boss is delighted to see him take on extra responsibilities.

"Mesut was outstanding again," Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"He has grown into a very great player as he has added commitment, leadership qualities and responsibility.

"I’m very pleased with his development."

Arsenal have collected 16 points from their last six Premier League matches and Wenger is optimistic about their title chances.

He added: "In the last six league games we have had five wins and one draw and we have shown again that this team has great mental resources, which is quite important for the future."