Arsenal sporting director given go-ahead for Martin Odegaard upgrade: report

Arsenal have been given the go-ahead to sign a new midfielder to challenge Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta's side have seen the Premier League title slip away from their grasp once more this season, with Liverpool set to end their six-year wait for a title by pipping the Gunners.

With the onus on regrouping ahead of what could be a huge summer in north London, the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Victor Gyokeres have been linked.

Arsenal given green light to sign Martin Odegaard upgrade this summer

Martin Odegaard has been a influence part of Arsenal's midfield in recent years (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Edu's successor already getting to work behind the scenes, Andrea Berta is keen to ensure his side has a summer to remember at the Emirates in terms of incomings.

Their huge Champions League semi-final with PSG is fast approaching and manager Arteta will also want to improve his squad depth to ensure Arsenal's last four appearance this term isn't just a one-off.

Declan Rice's signing in 2023 has more than paid for itself this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Odegaard appears, for now, to be one of the first names on the teamsheet, given Arteta has repeatedly trusted the former Real Madrid man to orchestrate the Gunners' attacking thrust.

But his position may come under scrutiny should Arsenal agree a deal for RB Leipzig man Xavi Simons, with news from German publication BILD suggesting he may be on the move in 2025.

Arsenal have in the past been linked with the talented 22-year-old, who is ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

The Dutchman is said to be on a 'farewell tour' in Germany and could now seal a move to the Premier League. Leipzig are reportedly keen to 'cash in on him this summer' and Arsenal could be seen as a promising destination.

Xavi Simons is one of Europe's most exciting midfielders (Image credit: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Simons would be a huge coup for the Gunners, and we are fully behind any move Berta could look to push on with this summer.

With the Gunners looking to stock up in attack this summer, however, FourFourTwo understands that Simons is way down the priority list right now – and may only make the move to North London if the stars align with other targets.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on May 3 as they face Bournemouth.