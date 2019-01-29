Ozil starts as captain as Arsenal hosts Cardiff

Mesut Ozil will start as captain in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Cardiff City on Tuesday.

The playmaker has been named in the first XI for a top-flight game for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Ozil had been struggling with a knee problem before missing out on the 1-0 loss to West Ham, although he did return to the bench for the 2-0 victory over Chelsea on January 19, and he appeared as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United last Friday.

Unai Emery's side can go level on points with fourth-place Chelsea in the table if they beat Cardiff.