Paderborn ready for blockbuster Schalke clash

Andre Breitenreiter hopes to take full advantage of a turbulent week at Schalke as second-bottom Paderborn face Roberto Di Matteo's men this weekend searching for a Bundesliga lifeline.

Out-of-sorts Schalke, with one win in their last eight games, suspended attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and forward Sidney Sam indefinitely on Monday to increase the pressure on Di Matteo.

Paderborn head to the Veltins-Arena on Saturday for the penultimate game of the season, languishing in the automatic relegation places on goal difference alone, with just four points separating the bottom six teams.

"We're well prepared for the final part of the season," insisted Paderborn coach Breitenreiter.

"We're focused and concentrating on ourselves. We're aware of the unrest at Schalke, but that doesn't concern us.

"The atmosphere has been excellent. We certainly haven't given up hope."