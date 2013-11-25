Palace to appeal Bolasie red card at Hull

The winger was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor in the 78th minute of the Premier League clash at the KC Stadium following a challenge on Jake Livermore.

The Football Association confirmed via its Twitter account that Palace had launched an appeal on Monday, the same day that Tony Pulis was unveiled as the club's new manager.

Pulis takes over a side who climbed off the foot of the table after just their second league win of the campaign at the weekend.

Bolasie, who moved to Selhurst Park from Bristol City in August 2012, has been sent off twice before during his professional career in England.