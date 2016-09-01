Palace concern over Cabaye and McArthur

Yohan Cabaye will not feature in France's friendly with Italy on Thursday or their World Cup qualifying match against Belarus due to a groin injury.

The midfielder withdrew from Didier Deschamps' squad after picking up the slight injury concern, his club Crystal Palace have confirmed.

Palace were not keen on the 30-year-old doing any further damage to the problem as they prepare to face Middlesbrough after the international round of fixtures.

Another member of Alan Pardew's squad has also opted out of international duty due to injury, James McArthur pulling out ahead of Scotland's qualifier with Malta.

The 28-year-old has not featured for Palace this term after picking up a knee injury during pre-season, and it is the same problem that has seen him withdraw from Gordon Strachan's squad.