Palace must replace Bolasie with quality - Dann

Scott Dann has urged Crystal Palace to replace new Everton winger Yannick Bolasie with a player of similar quality.

The DR Congo international completed his move to Goodison Park on Monday for a fee that can reportedly rise to £28million, signing a five-year deal.

Bolasie, 27, spent four years as a key contributor for Palace, but defender Dann was philosophical about the prospect of playing without him and urged Alan Pardew's men to reinforce the squad with another top performer.

Speaking shortly before the deal was confirmed, Dann told the Evening Standard: "Every club want to keep their best players but sometimes, depending on the money, you can't help that.

"Sometimes players move on. It is swings and roundabouts. If someone like Yannick was to leave then we would have to replace him with another quality player.

"He's a top player. He's someone who we have counted on – he has been a really good player for this club.

"I'm sure if he does go, he'll do well wherever he goes and I'm sure if he stays he'll do just as good a job for us as he's done in the past.

"Football players leave whether you like it or not. You have to get on with it and replace them."