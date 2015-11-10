Palermo sack Iachini and appoint Ballardini as Zamparini strikes again

Palermo have sacked head coach Giuseppe Iachini and installed Davide Ballardini as his replacement.

The club are 12th in Serie A and won their last match 1-0 at home to Chievo on Sunday thanks to a goal from Alberto Gilardino, although that was only their second victory in 10 games.

Iachini, 51, spent two years in charge of Palermo, leading them to promotion from Serie B in his debut campaign at the helm before guiding them to an 11th-placed finish in the top flight last season.

President Maurizio Zamparini has now made 29 coaching changes since taking charge in 2002 and former Siena boss Iachini was his longest-serving manager.

The club's statement read: "Palermo announces it has relieved Giuseppe Iachini as coach of the first team.

"The technician has the heartfelt thanks of the president and the club for his work and the goals achieved in the last two seasons. We wish him well for the rest of his career."

Ballardini, also 51, had a previous spell in charge of Palermo between 2008 and 2009. Since then he has coached Lazio, Cagliari and Bologna, as well as two spells with Genoa.