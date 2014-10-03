Paraguay Wrap: Cerro seize chance, top two slip

Leonardo Astrada's Cerro Porteno had a 2-0 home win over Sol de America - who fell to bottom spot - on Thursday.

Goals to wonder kid Sergio Diaz - the 15-year-old making it two in as many games - and Junior Alonso helped Cerro to a fourth straight victory in the league.

Cerro have a game in hand on leaders Guarani and second-placed Olimpia, and trail the top side by just two points after they slipped up on Wednesday.

Guarani were humbled 3-2 at home to mid-table 3 de Febrero, who are unbeaten in five and on the brink of breaking into the top six.

Fernando Fernandez scored twice, either side of Cristian Colman's quick-fire brace for 3 de Febrero, before the visitors claimed victory when David Mendieta struck the winner eight minutes from time.

Olimpia are winless in two, after being held to a 1-1 draw at General Diaz.

Fourth-placed Sportivo Luqueno chalked up consecutive wins, claiming a 3-1 triumph at Deportivo Capiata, who have lost three in a row.

Luqueno led 2-1 after 22 minutes, before both sides were reduced to 10 men prior to the half-hour mark.

Guido Di Vanni scored the only goal thereafter in the 90th minute to seal the win.

Libertad are winless in three, after being held to a 0-0 stalemate at home to Nacional Asuncion - the two clubs remaining level on 17 points in fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Rubio Nu had a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers 12 de Octubre, to climb above Sol.

Each of Rubio Nu and 12 de Octubre have nine points, one more than Sol, with Thursday's winners avoiding defeat in three of their past four.