Paraguay Wrap: Champions Cerro remain unbeaten

Cerro Porteno were already announced as Clausura champions given their nine-point buffer on second-placed Capiata with two matches remaining, and they maintained that margin with a point on the road.

The league leaders have 13 wins and eight draws to their name, heading into their season-final clash with Nacional Asuncion.

Matias Corujo struck first for the visitors to the Estadio del Deportivo Capiata, and they looked set to claim all three points before Fabio Escobar's equaliser 12 minutes from time.

Capiata need a win over Rubio Nu on the final day to ensure themselves of second spot.

Guarani slipped down to fourth spot heading into the final day - after only drawing away at Nacional Asuncion 2-2.

Libertad rode braces from Fredy Bareiro and Brian Montenegro to a 4-2 win at home to Rubio Nu, seeing them back into third spot with 36 points and in touching distance of Capiata in second.

Should Capiata fail to win at Rubio Nu, Libertad can clinch second spot with a three-goal win at lowly Sol de America.

General Diaz and Sportivo Luqueno continue to occupy sixth and seventh spots respectively, after drawing 2-2 against one another.

Luqeno led on the half-hour mark courtesy of a Rodrigo Lopez double, but Diaz drew level before the half-time interval to earn a point.

Olimpia climbed to eighth spot on the table in extraordinary fashion, annihilating bottom-placed Cerro Porteno PF 7-2 away from home.

Juan Ferreyra scored a hat-trick in the space of 34 minutes, while Alejandro Silva added a 17-minute brace in the second half of the rout.

Deportivo Carapegua handed Sol de America a 2-0 loss, courtesy of late goals to Gustavo Toranzo and Arnulfo Colman.