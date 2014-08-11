Paraguay Wrap: Guarani, Libertad make ground

Olimpia were forced to come from behind to nab a 1-1 draw away to Sportivo Luqueno, with Cristian Ovelar equalising in the 82nd minute after Cristhian Aguada put the hosts ahead with 15 minutes to play.

Diego Alonso's Olimpia are top on goal difference, after Guarani and Libertad preserved their unbeaten seasons.

Guarani were 1-0 winners on the road at Nacional Asuncion, courtesy of an 84th-minute strike to Fernando Fernandez.

Libertad also took all three points from their trip to General Diaz, as Adalberto Roman's first-half strike was enough to see them to a 1-0 victory.

Four sides sit on four points, with each of Deportivo Capiata, Sol de America, Cerro Porteno and 3 de Febrero in mid-table.

Cerro Porteno dealt Deportivo Capiata their first defeat of the Clausura phase, earning a 1-0 win.

Julio Dos Santos scored in the fourth minute for Cerro.

Sol de America were 1-0 winners at home to Rubio Nu, while 3 de Febrero earned a 1-1 draw away at 12 de Octubre.