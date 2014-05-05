Paraguay Wrap: Libertad remain in control

Rodrigo Lopez starred for Pedro Sarabia's Libertad, netting four times in his side's 4-2 win at Guarani on Sunday.

The league leaders have been impressive with nine wins from 12 matches in the Apertura campaign to be well clear at the top.

Nacional Asuncion had been held to a 1-1 draw by Sportivo Luqueno the previous day, and Libertad capitalised to move further clear of the third-placed side.

Lopez needed just nine minutes to get on the scoresheet as he got the slightest touch on a corner to make it 1-0.

Luis Gonzalez levelled from the penalty spot just five minutes later despite slipping as he took the spot-kick.

But Lopez restored Libertad's lead midway through the first half, on hand to tap in a cross at the back post.

Lopez's positioning also helped him complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute as he tapped in from close range.

A neat finish from Ivan Gonzalez just after the hour-mark gave the hosts hope but Lopez ended their chances soon after as he capitalised on a rebound to net his fourth.

On Saturday, Nacional Asuncion – who have a game in hand on their nearest rivals – took a 62nd-minute lead thanks to Fabian Balbuena, but Rodrigo Teixeira levelled for the hosts.

Olimpia moved above Nacional Asuncion and into second after Derlis Gonzalez scored a 28th-minute winner to see them past General Diaz 1-0.

Christian Ovelar's brace saw Sol de America to back-to-back wins as they beat Rubio Nu 2-0, while Deportivo Capiata and 3 de Febrero drew 2-2.

Cerro Porteno crushed struggling 12 de Octubre 4-1.