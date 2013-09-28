Pardew backs Dummett and Ameobi to shine

The duo have enjoyed a handful of appearances for the club this season and combined effectively during the 2-0 League Cup win over Leeds United on Wednesday.

Pardew praised their performances against the Championship side and suggested more established first-team players could find their positions under threat as a result of their emergence.

"Those two left-footers balanced us up a bit," Pardew told The Shields Gazette.

"That's why they're pushing, because we haven't really got a natural left footer down that side - other than Sammy or Dummett. That's why they are important to us."

"What it does is put pressure on the players who are playing.

"I think one or two are under pressure on Monday night. What I've got is players in good form, and that's a good thing."

Pardew also stated his pleasure at seeing Papiss Cisse get on the scoresheet following a lengthy goal drought.

Cisse is yet to score in the Premier League this season but Pardew believes his goal on Wednesday will stand him in good stead.

"That was the ploy against Leeds – I wanted to see him get that goal, and he did," Pardew continued.

"He's struggled a little bit this season so far. He needed it (the goal).

"He'd been snatching at chances before then.

"It was just one of those chances that he needed to get good contact on, because it was a great cross. The goal for Papiss will hopefully put a smile back on his face."