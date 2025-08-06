Newcastle United report: Euro defender in talks over Tyneside switch but £26m 'bid' insufficient

Newcastle United have added Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale to Eddie Howe's squad for 2025/26, although a whole host of other transfer targets appear to have rejected the chance to play at St. James' Park.

Additionally, star player Alexander Isak is tipped to leave with interest from Premier League champions Liverpool, after informing Newcastle chiefs of his desire to explore a move away this summer. Isak was regarded by FourFourTwo as the second-best player in the Premier League last season.

The Magpies are in the market for a central defender, as well as a centre-forward, but have been unsuccessful in their pursuits of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Marc Guehi, among others, including £70 million-rated Benjamin Sesko, who appears bound for Manchester United.

Newcastle identify Malick Thiaw as third potential summer signing

According to MailSport, Newcastle have now seen a £26m proposal for AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw turned down, although this is reportedly disputed by club sources.

The German international has been at San Siro for three years, featuring 85 times for the Rossoneri, but could be on the move this summer after Milan missed out on qualification for European football last season.

Newcastle's official line is that a bid has not been submitted, however, Thiaw is a player on Howe's radar.

The team's current centre-back options are Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, with the latter being the only player under the age of 30.

Newcastle are in need of a refresh in that particular area of the pitch but with less than a fortnight until the new Premier League season begins, the club are pressed to make progress on their problem positions.

Milan and the Tynesiders remain in talks, while there have also been murmurs that Newcastle could reignite their interest in Crystal Palace's Guehi, who could be available for £40m.

Thiaw is rated at €18m (£15.7m) according to Transfermarkt.

The German defender turns 24 this week and is contracted at San Siro until 2027.