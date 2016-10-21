Pardew backs Leicester to 'come through' tough start

Alan Pardew expects Leicester City to rediscover top form, but wants his Crystal Palace side to extend the title-holders' troubles at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester, surprise Premier League champions last term, have won just twice in eight league matches so far in 2016-17.

Pardew, though, dismissed the suggestion Claudio Ranieri's men are "struggling" and is instead focusing on his own team ahead of the clash in the East Midlands.

"They've won their first three Champions League matches, they have Champions League football and a full house - they're really struggling, aren't they?" he told a pre-match news conference.

"It's understandable. They've had an unbelievable season and they're attacking the Champions League. Their league form, perhaps, has dipped a little bit.

"But they won the league because of their character in the dressing room - and that character will come through.

"More importantly, it's about us. We come [into this game] off a disappointing performance against West Ham - particularly the first half, where we didn't dictate the game as I'd have liked.

"I'm looking at my team. I want my team to respond. I'm not really concerned about Leicester. My team need to turn up at Leicester."

Palace go into the match ninth, three points ahead of the Foxes, having lost 1-0 at home to West Ham last time out.