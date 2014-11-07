Pardew backs Toon teen Aarons to shine
Alan Pardew is backing Newcastle United teenager Rolando Aarons to fill the void left by an injury to Gabriel Obertan.
Obertan will be sidelined for up to five months after suffering a torn thigh muscle in the first half of last Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Liverpool.
Aarons replaced the Frenchman in the victory over Brendan Rodgers' side and Newcastle boss Pardew is in no doubt the 18-year-old, who recently returned following a hamstring injury, can soften the blow of losing the former Manchester United winger.
"Luckily Aarons has returned from injury at a good time for us," Pardew is quoted as saying in the Shields Gazette.
"We wouldn't have had the same impact [against Liverpool], I don't think, without his pace if we had lost Gabby
"We have lost Gabby but gained him, and it becomes one for one, really.
"We still carried the threat [in the Liverpool game], which is a fantastic tribute to Aarons, because he really hasn't trained much.
"To offer us the same threat as Gabby, in the form he's in, was great for him. It is a blow to us, make no mistake."
Resurgent Newcastle travel to West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday eyeing a fifth consecutive victory.
