Pardew defends Ranieri's rotation policy

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has defended Claudio Ranieri's reputation in England as a 'Tinkerman', claiming the tag is harsh on the Leicester City boss.

Ranieri was given the nickname of 'Tinkerman' by the English press due to his tendency to change his squad from week-to-week when he was manager of Chelsea between 2000-2004.

The Italian's arrival at Leicester in July was widely criticised, but he has proved many doubters wrong with the club sitting fifth in the Premier League after nine games, with only one loss to their name.

Pardew said it was time for Ranieri to lose the tag following their impressive start to the season.

"I think it was a little bit unfair," Pardew said of the Italian's nickname as Palace prepare to travel to Leicester on Saturday.

"I used to go to a lot of Chelsea games when he was manager and he was rotating players and trying to motivate them by changing their position.

"It is what managers can do. And he was one of the first to really use the whole squad and keep the group together by using the whole squad. I don't really have a positive or a negative about it.

"As a manager, you have to call it as you see it. He has certainly not tinkered with this Leicester team. They have been pretty settled since he has been there."